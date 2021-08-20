Akron man sentenced to 16 years in prison for rape, kidnapping, felonious assault

AKRON, Ohio — A 29-year-old man from Akron was sentenced to 16 years in prison in Summit County Court of Common Pleas Friday for charges including multiple counts of rape and kidnapping.

“Stacey Roper preyed on his victim and took advantage of her kindness. He is a dangerous person who must serve time in prison to keep the community safe,” said Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. “I am proud of the survivor who showed tremendous strength in coming forward and facing her attacker.”

The assault happened in February 2021. According to the prosecutor's office, the woman's coworker contacted Cuyahoga Falls police to have them conduct a welfare check. The woman had emailed her work and said she needed help and that there was a man in her home who was being violent.

"The woman eventually told officers Roper repeatedly beat her. Investigators determined Roper struck her with a hammer and meat tenderizer. Roper also tied her up and forced her to ingest pills. When she passed out, Roper raped her," authorities said.

The woman required surgery for wounds she sustained in the attack, police said.

Avery II, the Summit County Prosecutor's Office therapy dog, comforted the woman while she testified at trial. Avery is a 9-year-old Lab/retriever mix who provides emotional support to children who are victims of a crime.

The prosecutor's office said that Roper represented himself at the trial last month and, following the verdict, he spit in the face of an assistant prosecutor.

Roper was found guilty of six counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, and one count each of felonious assault and corruption of another with drugs.

Judge Baker Ross designated Roper a Tier III sex offender, meaning he will have to register his address with the local sheriff's department every 90 days once released from prison.

