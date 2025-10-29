Akron mentoring organization bounces back; still needs community's help to sustain

AKRON, Ohio — An organization, once at risk of closure, is making a comeback, and they said it’s thanks to our coverage.

Several months ago, News 5 first introduced you to SWAG or Students With a Goal.

Akron mentoring organization helping at-risk youth faces new challenge

RELATED: Akron mentoring organization helping at-risk youth faces new challenge

It’s an Akron-based academic mentoring program that’s been facing some challenges due to federal and social program cuts aligned with diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as the depletion of COVID-19 funds.

Executive Director Richard Gibson was not sure if they would be open this December.

But, he told us they have secured funds for the spring semester, so now they’re looking ahead and are asking for the community to support their fundraising event.

"It's called Small Plates for Swag Challenge, where our students are going to be working with local chefs and caterers and restaurants within the community, coming up with signature dishes,” said Gibson. “We are looking to promote this event as big as possible. We believe if we get more and more support of this program that we're able to not just make sure that we are fully good for the spring, but also (moving) forward.”

The organization welcomes more sponsors and support.

To purchase a ticket or support, click here.