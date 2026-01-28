Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
8  WX Alerts 41  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal News

Actions

Akron native, astronauts honored on 40th anniversary of Challenger explosion

Challenger crew
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP
FILE - This photo provided by NASA shows the crew of the Space Shuttle Challenger mission 51L. All seven members of the crew were killed when the shuttle exploded during launch on Jan. 28, 1986. Front row from left are Michael J. Smith, Francis R. (Dick) Scobee, and Ronald E. McNair. Front row from left are Ellison Onizuka, Christa McAuliffe, Gregory Jarvis, and Judith Resnik. (NASA via AP)
Challenger crew
Posted

Wednesday marked 40 years since the Space Shuttle Challenger was tragically destroyed during the launch of mission STS-51-L.

On Jan. 28, 1986, the seven astronauts on the Challenger lost their lives when the shuttle exploded 73 seconds after liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center.

Among those killed was Akron native Judith Resnik, a NASA astronaut, who was the second American woman astronaut in space and the first Jewish American in space. Resnik was a Firestone High School graduate.

Others on the shuttle who lost their lives included commander Francis Scobee, pilot Michael Smith, mission specialist Ronald McNair, mission specialist Ellison Onizuka, payload specialist Gregory Jarvis and schoolteacher Christa McAuliffe, who was set to become the first civilian sent to space by NASA.

On Wednesday, Cuyahoga County joined NASA Glenn in a moment of silence at 11:39 a.m., the same time the Challenger tragedy occurred.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine posted the following statement to Facebook, honoring Resnik and others who lost their lives 40 years ago:

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.