Akron officer assaulted while responding to burglary at vacant building

AKRON, Ohio. — While responding for a reported burglary at a vacant, abandoned building on Copley Road, FOP Lodge 7 President, Brian Lucey, said an officer was bit and punched in the face.

Thankfully, Lucey said she’s doing okay. But he said this is unacceptable.

“It’s completely unacceptable to have that type of behavior not only in Akron but in any neighborhood or city across the country,” said Lucey.

Even next-door neighbor, Irving Goodson, said he’s disgusted.

“She’s only here to do her job. She was here to do her job. She was called out to do her job, so for her to be attacked like that, that’s just disgusting,” said Goodson.

Akron police, along with Chief of Public Safety Craig Morgan, released a statement which explained how officers were called to 914 Copley Road for a reported burglary involving individuals removing wood from a boarded-up vacant building.

When officers arrived, they said a responding officer noticed a man exiting the building and tried to stop him.

Public safety leaders said the man then assaulted the officer and tried to take her gun during the struggle.

“When I spoke with the officer about what happened to her today, probably the most discouraging thing for her, was that while she’s being assaulted, there’s individuals laughing at her, recording with their phones and almost like encouraging this type of behavior,” said Lucey.

Akron police and Morgan said the man was taken to the Summit County Jail, and charged with aggravated robbery, assault on a peace officer, possession of controlled substances among other charges.

Now, Goodson is calling on city leaders to do more about that property.

“I think they just need to come and board it up real good, fence it up and keep them out,” said Goodson.

As for the officer, Lucey said she’s back to work. But he said this behavior is discouraging especially as Akron police report at least 40 assaults on officers since the beginning of the year.

“Then, there’s silence from the city administrator, the city leaders, and I’m equally as frustrated with the police department for not putting something out,” said Lucey.

Shortly after our interview with Lucey, a mayor’s office spokesperson sent the following statement:

“Violence against our police officers and members of our safety forces is unacceptable. We are incredibly thankful that this officer was not more seriously injured during this encounter. As Chief of Public Safety Craig Morgan emphasized publicly last week during City Council’s Public Safety committee, attacks against our police officers, firefighters and other safety personnel cannot and will not be tolerated. Those who assault our officers will be arrested and held accountable for their actions.”

News 5 then received another statement from Chief Brian Harding who said the following:

"No officer should be assaulted while protecting and serving our community. Assaults against law enforcement officers are a serious concern, and we have seen a significant increase here in Akron. Assaults against Akron Police officers will not be tolerated, and we will work with the Summit County Prosecutor's Office to ensure that individuals who assault our officers are held accountable. Our officer demonstrated exceptional professionalism during this violent encounter, relying on her training to bring the situation to an end. We are grateful that she was not more seriously injured. The safety of all our officer matters, and we will continue working to provide them with the training, resources, and support necessary to safely serve our community."

“They should’ve addressed and condemned this behavior last night when this happened,” said Lucey.

Akron City Council posted a statement to its Facebook page, stating they denounce the violent assault on the female APD officer: