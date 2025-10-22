Akron officers could see historic pay hike

AKRON — Akron police officers could soon see a major pay increase, with a 14% raise over the next three years. Mayor Shammas Malik says it’s the largest pay hike in more than 30 years for the department.

The next step rests with the Akron City Council, which is scheduled to vote on the contract on October 27. If approved, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #7 and the City believe the agreement would mark a major milestone in supporting and retaining the city’s police officers.

The tentative contract covers 2025 through 2027, with pay raises starting retroactively in January 2025:



2025: 5% raise.

2026: 4.5% raise.

2027: 4.5% raise.

The mayor explained that while the raise is significant, it comes with budgeting challenges: "There are going to be hard questions that come from this, like how we pay for this. And heading into our 2026 operating budget, figuring out how we balance these increases, the overall staffing and service levels that our residents need, and also our overall physical health and financial reserve."

When asked about department staffing, Malik said the Akron Police Department currently has around 450 officers, just under full strength. Full staffing requires 488 officers.

The Fraternal Order of Police released this statement: "After a long and difficult negotiation process, we’re thrilled to reach an agreement that values our officers’ commitment to keeping our community safe,” said Brian Lucey, President of Akron FOP Lodge #7. Lucey continued,“Finalizing this contract allows us to move forward and focus on our core mission of protecting and serving the Akron community. We thank Mayor Malik for helping to get this done.

The new contract gives Akron police officers competitive pay, with the highest average wages in the department’s history. The FOP’s goal has been aimed at retaining dedicated officers and attracting new talent to serve the community.

The Akron FOP looks forward to the City Council’s approval and continuing its partnership with the city to ensure a safer Akron for all residents.

The proposed contract also includes a retention bonus, shift differential, longevity pay, and continued strong health insurance coverage, with modest increases to employee premiums.

In addition, the deal gives police leadership more management flexibility, adds civilian staff to the Body Worn Camera Unit, and creates three new exempt positions in the Office of Professional Standards and Accountability.

City leaders say the agreement reflects respect for Akron’s officers and helps keep the city competitive in recruiting and retaining police.