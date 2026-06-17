Akron officers launch off-duty programs to protect kids amid rise in gun violence

AKRON, Ohio — Gun violence in Akron has been a major concern in recent months, and two police officers are working off the clock to keep kids safe.

Through May 2026, Akron has recorded 740 calls for service related to shootings and shots fired — a 15% increase from the same period last year. According to Akron police, 45 people have been injured by gunfire in the city this year. Thirteen others have been killed, including two children.

Now, two officers are channeling that urgency into action, through programs designed to connect with young people and steer them away from violence.

Ron Massengill has been on the Akron Police Force for five years. Laymon Carter has been on the force for less than a year. Both grew up in Akron, and both believe looking out for kids goes beyond the badge.

"Born and raised in Akron, so it's really important to me that we basically pour back into our community," Massengill said.

For Carter, the issue is deeply personal.

"It's unsettling to say the least. I recently lost a cousin to gun violence, and it's not OK," Carter said.

Carter recently launched "I Am a King," a nonprofit that works to bring out young people's best qualities, teach life lessons and urge them to stay away from crime. The program meets every other Monday at Joy Park. Only a little over a month old, it already has 15 kids participating, with a goal of reaching at least 50 by the end of the year.

One of the participants, Jonathan Alexander, 12, feels the program is important.

"Out in this world, people get killed almost every day, and it's not a good thing to see for us kids," he said.

Carter said one of the goals of I Am a King is to offer young people a new perspective.

"One of the reasons why we are doing this is to help these kids see a different side, a different light," Carter said.

Another participant, Stevero Butler, 12, said the program reflects who he wants to be.

"Because I'm a good kid and my group are trying to be good kids," Butler said.

When asked what he gets out of the program, Carter said the reward is watching the kids grow.

"It's so fulfilling just to see these young boys learn and understand how to become a young man," Carter said.

Massengill created a separate initiative called "United Community Wellness." One of his newer programs combines counseling, mentorship and prevention to curb violence, and already has about 100 kids enrolled.

"I just feel deeply about these young individuals that we get to mentor. I'm just glad they're receptive to us and that we can continue to grow and teach them," Massengill said.

Another kid involved in the program, Daviontae Carter, 12, said it's making a difference in how he thinks about his future.

"They teach us how to like become young men, like they teach us to do the right thing," Daviontae said.

For both officers, the work is far from finished.

"We're still looking to make a difference," Carter said.

Bob Jones is the Summit, Stark and Tuscarawas counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @BobjonesTV, or email him at BJones@wews.com.