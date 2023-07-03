Akron police asking for tips after woman fatally shot Monday afternoon

The Akron Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 34-year-old woman who died Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the 2000 block of West. Market Street around 1:30 p.m. for a woman shot in a parking lot. Officers administered first aid to the woman until EMS arrived and took her to a nearby hospital.

Police said the woman succumbed to her injuries.

No arrests have been made in the case, and no further information was provided.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information contact detectives at 330-375-2490 or call Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.

