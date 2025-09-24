Akron Public Schools concerned about looming federal funding cuts

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Public Schools is sounding the alarm. Administrators are concerned that the district could lose $7.7 million in funding for critical programs that support reading, math, professional development, English language learning, as well as arts and enrichment programming.

APS is also concerned about losing a grant for a college readiness program called Aim High Akron GEAR UP.

On September 12, the district stated that it received a letter indicating the seven-year grant would not continue past year four.

"The reason for the non-continuation letter was that the grant contained DEI references and initiatives that are no longer aligned to the current administration," said Yvonne Culver, Akron Public Schools Director of School Counseling and Student Wellness.

Culver said the grant was funded in 2021, and at that time, the government required DEI initiatives as part of the grant.

"You wrote this five years ago, you are no longer in alignment with us, so as of two weeks you have no funding," said Culver.

GEAR UP started with students in middle school and followed them through high school. It provided a safe environment in the summer and after school. The program helped students learn both people and professional skills.

"We got to visit different colleges, we also got to go to the park, meet new people, and get our community service hours in, which was really helpful and a fun experience," said an Akron North High School student.

The 1,500 students participating in GEAR UP are now in 10th and 11th grade, laying plans for their future.

"If y'all get rid of GEAR UP, my opportunities are lowered substantially," said an Akron North High School student.

Akron Public Schools filed an appeal to keep the grant in place. It expects to learn the status of the GEAR UP program on September 30.

If the Title funding is stripped, the district is facing a 26% cut to Title one.

"That's about $4.5 million, and that provides a lot of academic support, especially around reading and math especially at a time in Akron when we're celebrating 3.5 stars on our report card, and we're seeing great gains in academics so this would be a terrible time to lose that support, that funding," said Keith Liechty-Clifford, Director of School Improvement, Akron Public Schools.

Funding for Titles II, III, and IV could be eliminated entirely.

Title II supports professional development for staff, Title III supports English language learners, and Title IV supports school enrichment programs, including the arts, robotics, and other initiatives.