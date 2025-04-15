Akron Public Schools superintendent placed on administrative leave after investigation

Following a months-long investigation into Akron Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Robinson, he has been placed on administrative leave, the district said.

The Akron School Board took the step against Robinson during a special meeting Tuesday evening.

This comes after a flood of allegations and criticism surfaced against Robinson regarding his conduct, such as violating public records law over disappearing emails and creating a hostile work environment.

Questions surround Akron superintendent in wake of disappearing emails

In December, the board hired two outside firms to conduct an investigation that involved interviews with 16 people. Their report was delivered to members this week.

Akron Public Schools hires outside firm to look into superintendent's conduct

"There were multiple credible accounts of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation by Dr. Robinson against APS employees, including administrators and former APS employees," school board president Carla Jackson said.

The school board has appointed long-time district employee Mary Outley to serve as interim superintendent.

Board members say a final decision on Robinson's status could be made at the district's next board meeting in April.