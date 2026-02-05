Akron to Aurora to the big game: Northeast Ohio’s Vrabel and Barner take center stage

CLEVELAND — Two Northeast Ohio natives are heading to the biggest stage in football this weekend. New England Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel and Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner.

Folks who knew Coach Vrabel and Barner back when they played in Northeast Ohio said they both have been working hard since their high school days.

Vrabel is a graduate of Walsh Jesuit High School, remembered as a standout three-sport athlete.

"Every single drill, every single rep, every single sprint, he was always full go. And you see that effort playing out today in what he has become as a coach in the NFL," said Sean Lynch, principal, Walsh Jesuit class of '94.

Lynch knew Vrabel back in the day. He remembered the coach for his humility and leadership. Vrabel is the son of educators, who brought that same work ethic to the NFL first as a player and now as a head coach.

And he never forgets where it all started, returning to Walsh often, most recently during the Walsh vs. St. Ignatius game in September 2024. Vrabel led the team on the field, threw the coin toss, and encouraged players in the locker room and on the sidelines.

"We actually recovered a fumble in the end zone, and Coach Vrabel picked up our player and celebrated with him in the end zone. I was a little worried we were going to get a flag, but no one was going to throw a flag on Coach Vrabel," said Nick Alexander, head football coach, Walsh Jesuit.

Aurora Head Coach Bob Mihalik remembers AJ Barner starting high school undersized but determined.

"He was always a kid that hustled and was aggressive, but he was very undersized. The story I like to tell is that his freshman year, he was 5'8", 125 pounds," said Mihalik.

Mihalik continued, "he was just a hard-nosed football player. He was more of a defensive player when he played here in high school. He was an all-Ohio linebacker and actually played tight end. He actually grew up playing quarterback until his junior year."

Mihalik keeps in touch with his former player, who told him he's ready to "finish the job" at the Super Bowl.

"We talked like 2 years ago, he won a National Championship with Michigan and now two years later he's got a chance to be a Superbowl champion at the age of 23. Just an amazing story," said Mihalik.

Game predictions here are divided by hometown loyalty: Walsh Jesuit rooting for the Patriots and Aurora for the Seahawks. Either way, all of Northeast Ohio can cheer on two guys who grew up on the gridiron here at home.