Akron trail attack suspect indicted on multiple felony charges

A grand jury has indicted 32-year-old Issac Armour, the man accused of attacking a woman at a Summit Metro Park earlier this month, and he's now charged with multiple felonies.

According to the Summit County Prosecutor's Office, Armour is charged with kidnapping, attempted rape, abduction and two counts of gross sexual imposition. The indictment was filed today.

An arraignment date in the Summit County Court of Common Pleas has not been set yet.

The alleged attack happened on Aug. 12 in the 1100 block of Cuyahoga Street in the Valley View area of Cascade Valley Metro Park.

Just before 9:30 a.m., a 33-year-old woman left a bathroom and was grabbed by a stranger who began assaulting her.

Three good Samaritans heard the woman scream, and together, they helped rescue her after the suspect was struck with a rock.

When police arrived, Armour was still at the scene and was taken into custody.

After his arrest, Armour was later released on a signature bond. This week, a judge held a new bond hearing for the suspect.

“This was a violent attack, and my office will work hard to hold this offender accountable,” said Prosecutor Elliot Kolkovich. “I also want to thank the three good Samaritans who came to the victim’s rescue and helped capture the suspect.”

The victim told News 5 that she would be forever grateful to the three women who listened to her screams and stepped in to help in the traumatic situation.

