Akron youth can now get funding to turn climate ideas into action

AKRON — Young people in Akron will soon have the opportunity to receive funding to bring climate-focused projects to life through a new city initiative.

Mayor Shammas Malik announced the launch of the Youth Climate Action Fund (YCAF), a program that will provide $40,000 in microgrants to youth-led teams working to improve their communities while gaining valuable leadership and workforce experience.

The initiative is not funded with taxpayer dollars; instead, the money comes from Bloomberg Philanthropies' global Youth Climate Action Fund and will award grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000.

Eligible projects can focus on a variety of climate action areas, including:



Healthy, efficient homes and buildings

Transportation and mobility

Waste reduction and reuse

Climate-resilient communities

Examples include launching composting initiatives, organizing neighborhood clothing or school supply swaps, promoting public transportation, or creating shade structures for public gathering spaces.

"This could be setting up a composting program in your school or setting up solar lighting in an outdoor area that needs lighting," Malik said.

City leaders say the program is about more than environmental projects.

"We just had this great program a few weeks ago with Akron Zoo where they had a composting program at one of our community centers. Our young people are already interested in this, and this is to give them some ownership; not all ideas have to come from the government."

Malik said Akron youth are already showing interest in environmental stewardship through programs such as composting workshops and sustainability initiatives at Garfield High School.

"They have a greenhouse, they are growing their own vegetables, they are going to be raising sturgeon and releasing them into the river," Malik said. "Our young people are already doing amazing things in this area. We want to have their back."

Applicants must:



Be between 15 and 24 years old.

Live in Akron or attend school in the city.

Apply as a team of at least two young people.

Partner with a nonprofit 501c3.

Applications will be accepted Aug. 3 through Sept. 14, 2026. Selected teams will receive mentorship from city staff, community organizations and local leaders before showcasing their completed projects alongside city officials in April 2027. The number of projects selected will be based on applications.

CLICK HERE for the application.