Akron Zoo's refreshed Boo at the Zoo is underway now

After 38 years, the zoo is adding games, seasonal foods and more to its annual Halloween event
The Akron Zoo's annual Boo at the Zoo event is getting a refresh. The event is now Boo at the Zoo: Ultimate Fall Fest. More fall activities and fun are spread across the zoo between different themed areas.
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Zoo's annual Boo at the Zoo event is getting a refresh.

The event is now Boo at the Zoo: Ultimate Fall Fest. More fall activities and fun are spread across the zoo between different themed areas.

Each area features fall games, costumed character meet and greets and, of course, candy. There's even an adults-only Oktoberfest area.

Seasonal snacks like apple nachos and corn on the cob are also a part of the new rollout.

Some traditions are staying. Families can still come in costumes and trick-or-treat alongside the animals.

Boo at the Zoo takes place this weekend and next. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance at akronzoo.org.

