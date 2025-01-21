All Northeast Ohioans charged in Jan. 6 riot receive pardons

CLEVELAND — On Monday evening, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation that would enable all individuals charged in connection to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, to receive a pardon or see their sentences commuted.

That includes 18 individuals from Northeast Ohio, three of which are still serving time in prison:

- Ryan Swoope of Lake County was given a “Be on the Lookout” profile on the FBI's website after a video showed him spraying officers with what appeared to be a chemical irritant. Swoope is still in prison, slated to be released in August 2027.

RELATED: Here's a recap of every Northeast Ohioan charged in connection to what happened on January 6, 2021

Department of Justice

RELATED: University Hospitals police officer among 3 Ohioans arrested in Jan. 6 case

- Prosecutors argued Clifford Mackrell of Wellington pushed back barricades near the Capitol entrance and was later seen striking a Capitol officer and grabbing his mask. He was scheduled to be released from prison in January 2026.

Department of Justice Image from Jan. 6 showing Clifford Mackrell engaging with a police officer at the Capitol.

- His father, Michael Mackrell, also remains in prison after he pleaded guilty to a felony offense of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. Court documents detail how Mackrell pushed back barricades with other rioters, and Mackrell wrapped his arm around the neck of a U.S. Capitol Police officer and threw the officer to the ground. Mackrell's release date is one month later than his son's.

Pardon or no pardon? Northeast Ohioan reflects on role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Additionally, four individuals from Northeast Ohio were awaiting their sentences after pleading guilty. The remaining cases have already been adjudicated, and individuals have completed their prison sentences.

President Trump is delivering results from Day One—and he’s just getting started!



🇺🇸 42 Executive Orders, Memoranda, & Proclamations

🇺🇸 115 Personnel Actions

🇺🇸 Over 200 Executive Actions

🇺🇸 60 Minutes of Press Q&A



Promises Made, PROMISES KEPT. pic.twitter.com/jpRF390zgA — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 21, 2025

Earlier this month, News 5 spoke with Justin Smith, a Brunswick native, about what a pardon could mean for him.

"My charge is a misdemeanor, so a pardon isn’t going to do me really good," he said.

Smith pleaded guilty to that misdemeanor in 2023 and was sentenced to three years of probation.

News 5 Justin Smith, left, reflects on why he decided to take the trip to Washington D.C.



"I was home-schooled growing up, so I never had the opportunity to go down to D.C. on a school trip," he said. "So I wanted to go down and experience it myself as an adult for the first time."

Court records state that Smith only spent 10 minutes inside the Capitol walking around that day.

"I didn’t damage anything, I didn’t hurt anybody, I didn’t steal anything, I was just there," he said. "You can feel the stench in the air, there’s pepper spray everywhere. They’re throwing sound grenades. You can hear loud booms inside the building."

Smith ended up serving four months behind bars in 2024 after violating his probation.

"It doesn’t even matter [whether I receive] the pardon, I’d like to go and shake [President-elect Trump's] hand," Smith said. "I was down there fighting for his cause. I still, to this day, will fight for his cause."

But looking back, Smith said he regrets the trip to Washington, D.C.

"A lot of mistakes," Smith said. "A lot of mistakes. I was young. I was dumb. I’m only 23 [years-old now]."

Court records show 1,583 individuals have been federally charged with crimes tied to the attack on the U.S. Capitol, causing nearly $3 million worth of damage to the building that day.

Regarding the idea of a blanket pardon for everyone charged from that day, Smith told News 5 that he opposes the idea.

"For some people, I do believe [they should be pardoned,]" Smith said. "For some people, I do believe they did get excessive down there. There were people who went down there intending to harm. Those people, I believe, should be charged."

Over the past four years, federal agents tapped into photos, videos, and cell phone location records to help identify criminals from that day.

Clay LePard is a special projects reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on Twitter @ClayLePard , on Facebook Clay LePard News 5 or email him at Clay.LePard@WEWS.com .

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.