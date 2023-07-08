Almond is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Almond:

Meet shy at first, but oh so sweet, Almond. Almond is a new arrival at the shelter, and I am sure this 25 lb, 3-year-old Pug Beagle mix will not last long. Almond, along with quite a few friends, came to the shelter earlier this week when their owner was not able to care for them. This sweet boy loves to walk, loves his treats and is uber cute! If you are interested in adding this cute peanut to your home, please come to the Cleveland APL to learn more about him!

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home. Now through Sunday, the Cleveland APL is participating in the Empty the Shelters National Adoption Event. All adoption fees are reduced to $50.

