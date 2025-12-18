Alpine Valley sets opening date for 2025/26 ski season

Alpine Valley will officially open for the 2025/26 winter season on Saturday, Dec. 20 at 9 a.m., marking the start of another exciting ski season in Ohio.

The Chesterland resort credits both expert snowmakers and Mother Nature for creating expertly groomed terrain for guests. Opening day will feature a ceremonial banner break along with on-site specials and giveaways.

Skiers and snowboarders can enjoy three trails on opening day: Millstream, Alpine Twist and Exhibition. The resort said snowmaking will continue as conditions allow, with plans to add more trails throughout the weekend.

The resort has planned numerous events throughout the season, including an Epic Pass Holder Breakfast on January 24, where pass holders receive complimentary pancakes with fresh coffee or hot chocolate. That same evening, Alpine Valley will host the Dew After Dark Rail Jam for nighttime skiing enthusiasts.

Other highlights include a free hot chocolate bar on January 31 and new Slope Saver Days featuring $29 lift tickets and $12 rentals from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The resort strongly encourages advance booking for these popular promotions, which are expected to sell out.