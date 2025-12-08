Amanda Dean's boyfriend pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge in connection with her death

Frederick Reer, 42, the boyfriend who had been facing charges in connection with Amanda Dean's death and disappearance, pleaded guilty on Monday to involuntary manslaughter.

According to the Ohio Attorney General's Office, Reer also pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse. All the charges are felonies.

“Proving a homicide without a body is the ultimate test of investigative and legal skill,” Attorney General Dave Yost said. “I’m proud of our team for taking on such a complex case and securing justice for Amanda and her loved ones.”

Reer was indicted last year on a murder charge and has been held in jail on a $1 million bond.

Dean, a 36-year-old mother of four, was last seen on July 11, 2017, in Townsend Township.

The AG's Office said that the Ohio Bureau of Investigation "determined that Reer killed Dean inside a residence where the couple lived, then cleaned the crime scene and disposed of the evidence." Her body has never been found.

Reer has a sentencing date set for Jan. 5.