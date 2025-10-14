Amish family robbed in Geauga County; suspect accused of trying to kidnap 8-year-old boy

MIDDLEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deputies in Geauga County are searching for two suspects after three men robbed an Amish cabinetry business and threatened to kidnap the owner's 8-year-old son.

It happened Oct. 9 around 5:30 p.m. in Middlefield Township.

Investigators told News 5 that three men from the Canton area posed as customers before attacking the business owner and his family and stealing about $5,000.

"They threatened to kill me, they're driving a black pickup truck," the business owner said in a 911 call.

News 5 spoke with the business owner, who called the ordeal "horrifying" and said he had never seen the three men before. He went on to say the suspects used a stun gun on him and even went as far as to demand money from his 8-year-old son, stealing all $45 from the child's wallet.

"I was out at his crime scene that night – this house was completely ransacked, everything was gone through, thrown about," Lt. Jim Jonavich with the Geauga County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the 8-year-old was able to escape after the men tried to take him to their car.

"The fact these people, these bad guys, these slugs who don't have jobs can come into our county and expect to victimize the Amish community is horrendous," Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand said. "This crime in our county is particularly disturbing."

Deputies used license plate readers and surveillance video to track down one suspect.

The vehicle was a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado that had been stolen from North Canton on Sept. 1. The vehicle is suspected in multiple criminal offenses throughout Stark County.

Bradford Hosler, 33, faces charges including kidnapping, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary. Jonavich said they believe he was the ringleader involved in this crime.

It's not entirely clear why the criminals targeted this business or why they traveled from Canton to this part of Geauga County.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Geauga County Sheriff's Office at 440-279-2009.