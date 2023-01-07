Andrew is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

CLEVELAND — In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Andrew:

This handsome 5-year-old German Shepard is looking for a home. Andrew is a mature well-mannered gentleman who has unfortunately found himself without a family to call his own. Andrew came to us as part of a humane investigation with other dogs and cats. While we don’t know the extent of their interactions, he has done well here at the shelter with larger dogs as well as small. He is very smart, and like other GSDs would benefit and do great in training and if given a job.



Cleveland APL

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

Right now the Cleveland APL has an adoption promotion, “New Year, New Best Friend.” Cat adoptions are $25 and Dog and kitten are $50.

Find out more about Andrew and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

