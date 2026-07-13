Another Downtown Cleveland exit ramp set to close today

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Transportation says it will close another Downtown Cleveland ramp.

Starting today, the ramp from I-77 northbound to East 22nd Street and East 14th Street will be closed until December. Crews are working to replace pavement on the exit ramp.

"We're replacing the pavement from the ground up, and it will be a nice new ramp when it opens," Brent Kovacs, an ODOT spokesperson, said. "We're going to get in and get out before the end of the year. Then, motorists will have a nice ramp to drive on for decades to come."

ODOT said the detour for this project is to continue on I-77 to I-90 east and use the East 22nd Street exit.