Another low-grade earthquake detected near Madison Village in Lake County

Lake County Earthquakes.png
Approximate location of the earthquake that struck in Lake County.
Posted at 2:37 PM, Jan 16, 2024
Another earthquake was detected Tuesday morning near Madison Village in Lake County, an area that has been hit by repeated low-grade earthquakes recently.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake registered a 2.0 and was detected 5 miles below the surface at 12.39 p.m.

Earlier this month, the same area was hit by two other earthquakes of a low magnitude. This has been the 14th earthquake reported near Madison Village last August, and the third so far in 2024.

Watch our report from earlier this month on the first two earthquakes to hit the area this year:

Should Madison be worried about its twin quakes? We ask the experts.
