Another low-grade earthquake detected near Madison Village in Lake County

Another earthquake was detected Tuesday morning near Madison Village in Lake County, an area that has been hit by repeated low-grade earthquakes recently.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake registered a 2.0 and was detected 5 miles below the surface at 12.39 p.m.

Earlier this month, the same area was hit by two other earthquakes of a low magnitude. This has been the 14th earthquake reported near Madison Village last August, and the third so far in 2024.

