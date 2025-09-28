Apple & Honey Harvest Weekend underway

KIRTLAND, Ohio — Lake Metroparks' Farmpark is celebrating the fall season this weekend with the Apple and Honey Harvest Weekend.

It's a hands-on event for families to learn all about the process of making apple cider and apple butter. On the honey side of things, families can learn from the best honey harvesters, bees! Beekeepers are on site throughout the event to give demonstrations with the Farmpark's beehive.

Many local vendors are also on site with apple and honey-themed foods. Families could also go through a Paul Revere-themed corn maze and watch a horse race. Many farm animals, like cows and sheep, were also available for visits.

"The goal of Farmpark is for people to learn where their food and their fiber, which makes clothing, comes from," Andy McGovern, Farmpark's event manager, said. "This fits what we want to do. This is a family park."

The Apple and Honey Harvest Weekend is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $9 for guests ages 12 through 59. Ages 60 and older can get in for $8. Ages two through 11 can get in for $7. Ages two and under are free.

The Farmpark has other events on its calendar, too. Next weekend is the Corn and Pumpkin Festival. The Halloween drive-through should begin in the next few weeks.