Arrest warrants issued for 2 teens sought in fatal shooting of 13-year-old in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Arrest warrants have been signed for a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old in connection with the shooting death of London Hill, 13, in Cleveland Heights on Monday.

According to Cleveland Heights police, Brylin Pickens, 16, and Da'Vantae Cleveland, 14, are charged with aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, felonious assault and improper discharge into a habitation.

On Aug. 9 at around 6:22 p.m., police responded to a home near Woodview and Noble roads for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Hill shot in the neck and unresponsive. Hill was taken to the hospital and later died.

Police said Hill was sitting at a kitchen table when two bullets ripped through a house wall and hit him. Other occupants of the house reported hearing two shots.

"It is believed that the suspects targeted this residence and that it was not a random act," police said.

Currently, the two suspects aren't in custody. A $5,000 reward from CrimeStoppers has been offered for their arrest. Anyone with information about the teens' whereabouts is asked to call at 216-252-7463. Tips can be anonymous.

