Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7  WX Alerts 26  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal News

Actions

Arrive Alive: Summit County Prosecutor's Office offers free rides for St. Patrick's Day festivities

The office launched the program in 2018.
Arrive Alive this St. Patrick's Day in Summit County
Posted

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — The Summit County Prosecutor's Office is continuing its Arrive Alive initiative for the St. Patrick's Day holiday.

This free ride initiative was started to make sure people have access to safe, sober rides home from their festivities.

The office sees an increase in people taking advantage of the program.

The office sets aside 600 coupon codes for the Lyft driving app for each holiday.

For this St. Patrick's Day, the prosecutor's office said over 400 people have already claimed a coupon code.

Even if you don't claim one of the codes, the office said there are so many other resources that can help you stay off the roads.

"I want participants to know that it's never been easier to get home safe," Elliot Kolkovich with the Summit County Prosecutor's Office said. "If you ever find yourself in a spot where you've had too much to drink, we are here to help you get home safe."

If you want to claim one of these codes, you'll need to use the Lyft app. Enter the code SummitGreen26.

The coupon is good for Tuesday and expires on Wednesday, March 18, at noon.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.