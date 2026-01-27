Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
As temps plummet, program checking on seniors credited with finding woman who fell

WESTLAKE, Ohio — With frigid temperatures gripping Northeast Ohio and officials urging people to check on vulnerable neighbors and loved ones, Westlake Police are highlighting a program they say got an elderly woman help when she needed it most.

It's called Are You Okay, and is a voluntary program managed by Westlake police and the city's Center for Community Services.

People who sign up receive an automated call at designated times, asking the person to perform a simple task to check cognitive ability.

"If someone doesn't answer the phone or answer the question correctly, our dispatchers are notified right away," said Westlake Police Captain Jerry Vogel. "They call the person and try to talk to them over the phone first. If that doesn't work, then they send policemen out right away."

Vogel said that's what happened last Friday.

The call to an elderly woman's home went unanswered, and when police arrived, there was no answer at the door.

"Luckily, the neighbors had a garage code for this elderly woman, so we were able to go inside and find that she actually had fallen in her living room and couldn't get back up," said Vogel.

Police said the woman was not injured, although it's not clear how long she was down.

Police said the case highlights the importance, especially with severe cold in the area, of making sure someone is checking on the vulnerable.

Westlake residents interested in getting more information about the Are You Okay program can contact Outreach Coordinator Donna Feorene at dfeorene@cityofwestlake.org.

Other Northeast Ohio cities and counties offer similar programs including:

