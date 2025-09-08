Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office deputies fatally shoot man brandishing firearm following chase

Deputies with the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office shot and killed a man Monday afternoon after he led police on a 20-minute chase, crashed his vehicle and then ran off while brandishing a firearm.

It started around 2:41 p.m. in the city of Ashtabula when deputies attempted to stop a motorcycle driver with no registration near East 48th Street in Ashtabula, the sheriff's office said.

The driver failed to stop, and deputies, along with an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper, proceeded to chase the motorcycle.

The pursuit ended around 3:04 p.m. near Stanhope-Kelloggsville and Anderson roads when the motorcycle crashed into a ditch and caught fire, the sheriff's office said. The driver fled on foot while brandishing a firearm.

"Deputies, perceiving a threat, fired at the suspect who was later pronounced deceased by emergency personnel," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The man's identity is unknown at this time.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation said no law enforcement officers were injured during the shooting. Ohio BCI was called in to assist with the investigation.

No further information has been released.

News 5 has a crew on scene working to learn more.