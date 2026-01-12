Assistant chief of Cleveland Fire retires after 33 years

Assistant Chief of Cleveland Fire Frank Szabo is putting his boots away for the final time after 33 years of service.

To honor Szabo, many active and retired Cleveland Fire members stopped by Station One on Sunday to send him off into retirement.

Cleveland Fire said in addition to working in multiple positions with the fire department, he also held office in the local union, including serving as president.

"We congratulate AC Szabo for his distinguished career and wish him a long, happy, and healthy retirement," the department said in a Facebook post: