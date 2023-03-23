Authorities investigating human remains found inside abandoned house in Cleveland

Authorities are investigating to learn more about a dead body that was found inside of an abandoned home in Cleveland on Monday, according to a statement from the Cleveland Police Department.

Around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to the 4100 block of East 112th Street from an anonymous caller stating they found a dead body in an abandoned home.

When authorities arrived, they found "skeletal remains of a decomposing body," the statement said.

The remains were transported to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Officer for further examination.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 11

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.