Average US price of gas jumps 6 cents per gallon to $3.02

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 6 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.02 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the increase comes as the costs of crude oil and ethanol also rose. Ethanol must be blended by refiners into gasoline, per federal rules.

The price at the pump is $1.05 higher than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation right now is $4.16 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.55 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Ohio is $2.82.

A year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas in Ohio was $1.84.

