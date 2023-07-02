Avon police investigating single-vehicle crash Sunday morning

The Avon Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday morning on Interstate 90 westbound.

According to authorities, a Kia Forte, driven by a 64-year-old woman, traveled off of the interstate West of State Route 83. The vehicle traveled through dense vegetation before coming to a stop upside down in a retention basin filled with about three feet of water.

The basin was about 20 feet wide and 15 feet tall, authorities said.

Avon officers and firefighters were able to locate and safely extract the woman from the vehicle. The woman was then transported to Saint John’s Westshore Hospital, according to authorities.

The crash is still under investigation, and further details will be released Monday.

