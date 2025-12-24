AVON, Ohio — A shoplifting case in Avon escalated when the suspects sped away in a white Chevrolet Suburban and nearly hit a police officer.

Police said they have identified one of the female suspects and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the other.

Both women remain on the run.

Avon Police Dept. Avon Police said they need help identifying this shoplifting suspect who fled from officers.

Officers were called Monday evening around 6:30 p.m. for shoplifters.

Police dash camera video shows an officer pulling in behind the Chevy as the vehicle swerved around other cars near the exit of the shopping center.

Watch the footage below:

Avon police officer nearly hit by suspected Target shoplifters; search for 2 women continues

In the video, an officer is heard saying, “Put the car in park,” twice.

The driver did not comply and instead started backing up the vehicle.

Another officer approached from Detroit Road and got out of the cruiser.

The suspects’ vehicle popped the curb onto the grass, crossed a sidewalk, and nearly hit the officer.

That led to a chase that lasted about 10 minutes on I-90 eastbound, with the Chevy weaving between lanes of traffic and reaching speeds over 115 miles per hour, according to police.

“Speed, 115 and climbing. We’re approaching Nagel Road,” an officer is heard saying on the dash camera footage.

Ironically, the suspects used their turn signals during the chase.

The pursuit went through Westlake, Rocky River and into Cleveland.

"Speed, 110. We’re passing West Boulevard now,” the officer states.

Moments later, police called off the chase.

Avon police said the Chevy was later found, but the women were nowhere to be found.

Police said they have spoken by phone with the woman who was identified. They say she has at least five active warrants from multiple agencies, stretching from Cincinnati to Cleveland, for crimes including theft and assault.

Anyone with a tip is asked to contact Avon Police.