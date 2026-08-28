Avon woman completes goal of running race on all seven continents

AVON, Ohio — More often than not, you can find Katie Virtue running on trails in her own backyard in Avon.

“It's really nice to have this,” Virtue said. “It's a nice, cool place to get some miles in."

And oh has she racked up some miles. Over 40,000 of them, from Cleveland to all of the seven continents.

Last week, Virtue accomplished one of her biggest goals: to run a race on every continent.

The U.S. was first. Then came Italy, Colombia, Dubai, Cape Town, Antarctica and finally Australia last week.

“Every race felt like another step or a completion," said Virtue. "That particular race, my kids hadn't been at any of the other international races. That made it really special. They felt just as excited for me."

But now that this journey is complete, that does beg the question: If you have already run the world, what in the world is next?

“I've done a mix of halves and fulls. Long-term goal would be to do a half and a full on every continent,” said Virtue.

It's no surprise to a runner that the next goal is to keep on going.

