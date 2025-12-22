Award-winning Willoughby Christmas light show shuts down early after confrontations

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but maybe some people aren't exactly in the holiday spirit.

The Lunar Family Lights show in Willoughby is officially done for the season. The family competed on an episode of "The Great Christmas Light Fight" here on News 5 and won.

However, on Sunday night they posted an update on Facebook saying, "We are officially done for the season. We have had 3 different people want to physically fight us or neighbors. The bad behavior of a few hurts the many."

You can click HERE to see the lights if you didn't get a chance to see the them in person.