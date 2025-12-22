Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Award-winning Willoughby Christmas light show shuts down early after confrontations

lunar family lights pic.png
News 5 Cleveland
Lunar Family Lights home
Posted

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but maybe some people aren't exactly in the holiday spirit.

The Lunar Family Lights show in Willoughby is officially done for the season. The family competed on an episode of "The Great Christmas Light Fight" here on News 5 and won.

RELATED: Lake County family wins national holiday lights decorating contest

However, on Sunday night they posted an update on Facebook saying, "We are officially done for the season. We have had 3 different people want to physically fight us or neighbors. The bad behavior of a few hurts the many."

You can click HERE to see the lights if you didn't get a chance to see the them in person.

