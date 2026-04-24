'Awful gross': Tallmadge woman calls on city to pay for sewage backup into her home

TALLMADGE, Ohio — Mother Nature's wrath came in the form of horrible hail for some in Northeast Ohio last Wednesday. Others experienced heavy rain and flooding.

But what invaded Trudy Barker's home in Tallmadge on Southeast Avenue was both damaging and disgusting.

She ended up with about five inches of raw sewage in her basement, where her son's room is. Barker's granddaughter also resides in the home.

"This is just awful gross, just thinking about everybody in Tallmadge in and all of their raw sewage in my basement," Barker said. "It just makes me sick to my stomach."

Barker believes the heavy rain led to the backup, but Tallmadge Mayor Carol Kilway said the blockage was caused by non-flushable/non-disposable material, such as paper towels.

Barker spent $3,500 to have the basement professionally cleaned and had to throw out many of her son's belongings, including furniture and clothing.

She feels Tallmadge should reimburse her for the cleanup and damage.

"Because this wasn't my pipes. This wasn't my responsibility and they acknowledge that it was their problem," Barker said.

Kilway said the city was not aware there was a pre-existing issue with the main line, and when Tallmadge workers learned of the backup, the utilities department immediately cleared the blockage.

"Under Ohio Law, if the city is not aware of a blockage, the city is not legally liable or responsible for reimbursements to residents. Typically this is covered by homeowner insurance. However, Ms. Barker indicated to me that she does not have this type of insurance," Kilway said.

However, the mayor recommended that Barker submit a claim to the city's Claims Commission, which could approve paying Barker up to $3,000. If the Claims Commission approves a claim exceeding $3,000, the claim must be approved by the Tallmadge City Council.

Barker is waiting to receive the forms in order to file a claim and said she'll continue to fight to get paid back for the mess that invaded her home.

"I didn't feel like I was getting anywhere with Tallmadge and they weren't going to do anything unless I pushed it," Barker said.

Jan Flasco, an agent with Thompson and Hummel Insurance in Tallmadge, said homeowners are typically responsible for damage that ensues from pipes on their property.

"Even like a service line coverage, it's advertised that you are responsible for those pipes when it comes on your property," Flasco said.

With that in mind, Flasco stressed the importance of checking insurance policies to see if you have coverage for water backup or sewer and drain damage, which can cost $50 to $200 a year.

"To me, backup sewer and drain is one of the most important riders to put on a homeowner's policy," she said.