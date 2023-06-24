Baby is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week.

CLEVELAND — In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Baby:

Baby is a petite 14-year-old 28 lb. Terrier/Beagle Mix who came to us when his owner no longer could care for him. He is looking for a calm, quiet retirement home to spend the rest of his days in. While he may be a relaxed, mellow senior, he still loves to go on a stroll and the occasional roll in the grass. Could you be that home for this guy to live out his retirement days in?

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

Cleveland APL

Find out more about Baby and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: Good Morning Cleveland Saturday at 10

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.