Bar coasters carry life-saving message in Lorain County

LORAIN, Ohio — A potentially life-saving message is being sent across Lorain County this New Year's Eve. Nearly 3,000 coasters featuring the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline information have been distributed to 39 bars and restaurants across the county.

The initiative comes after local leaders noticed a recent spike in deaths by suicide. The Mental Health, Addiction & Recovery Services Board of Lorain County's Suicide Prevention Coalition strategically placed the coasters in drinking establishments and restaurants, particularly targeting zip codes where suicide deaths have occurred.

"Drinking alcohol lowers your inhibition, number one. And so just having that information is really important," said Rebecca Jones, chair of the coalition. "But two, it helps decrease stigma because the bars and restaurants are saying it's OK to talk about it. It's OK. We're acknowledging right here and we support you."

Rebecca Jones

The timing of the coaster distribution, completed the week before Christmas, was intentional.

"The holidays aren't always bright for everyone and so it can be particularly stressful for those people who don't have the kind of holiday experience that they think they should," Jones said.

The response from establishments has been overwhelmingly positive. Only one establishment declined to display the coasters.

“Sometimes all it takes is one step to get some support to recognize the person is not alone and the pain won't last forever, it really can be that simple," Jones said.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. People can either call or text the support number. Lorain County also has a crisis recovery center available around the clock. The coalition continues to explore creative ways to reach people who might need help.