Barberton considers new beekeeping rules as some neighbors raise safety concerns

BARBERTON, Ohio — Barberton City Councilwoman Emily Beck said council members hope to pass stronger beekeeping guidelines and practices to make sure the city’s existing beekeepers are registered and following state rules for handling bees.

“It’s a growing trend in a lot of smaller communities, so I think it’s important that Barberton also kind of updates ordinances from 1957,” said Beck.

This comes following an ordinance Beck said the city’s planning director wrote, and then council introduced earlier this month.

“As of right now, there are no guidelines. There’s no standard of practice for beekeeping. In fact, it’s prohibited unless it causes a nuisance to a neighbor,” said Beck.

Even with these proposed changes, Joseph Hurst said he’s still concerned because of his neighbor’s practices.

“Who’s going to cover her (my daughter’s) injuries when she gets stung?” he asked.

Melissa Banks agreed with her dad. She then told News 5 that EpiPens are expensive, and that she doesn’t want to keep buying them.

“We’re not against bees. But we’re for responsible beekeeping which is not being done. I want my parents to be able to retire in peace.”

That’s why Banks and her dad are speaking out because they said they are concerned for their health after learning Barberton City Council is working on a new beekeeping ordinance.

“If they’re going to pass this, and we don’t have a say so, there needs to be still a nuisance law or have your neighbor sign a waiver saying they agree to the bees or a specific amount of boxes or specific amount of land,” said Banks.

Even Hurst’s next-door neighbor, Ethan Mostoller, said he’s worried for his family’s safety.

“The swarming is kind of ridiculous at a lot of the time. Almost every time I’m out here, there’s always something going on,” said Mostoller.

Beck understands some people are concerned.

But if passed, she and Emily Mueller, the owner of Mueller Honeybee Rescue, hope these practices will help keep people safe.

“Creating an ordinance actually helps manage the beekeeper and what they are and are not allowed to do. Without any ordnance, it is kind of free reign,” said Mueller.

“It’s a growing trend in a lot of smaller communities, so I think it’s important that Barberton also kind of updates ordinances from 1957,” said Beck.

Beck said city council has two more readings before voting on Monday, October 12.

“I just really hope that city council doesn’t put personal interests into play. I really hope that they listen to the neighbors that have to live next door to this,” said Banks.