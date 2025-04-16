Barberton community coping with 3 tragedies in 2 days

BARBERTON, Ohio — Noah Hall was a big guy, standing 6 feet, 5 inches tall and wearing size 14 shoes.

To his mom, Ashley Hall, Noah was a big teddy bear.

"He's just a big guy with a big heart," Ashley said.

At 21 years old, Noah's life was just getting started. He moved to Barberton from Kentucky several months ago, found a job, and a friend— a woman he worked with at a different job— to live with at a house on 2nd Street SW.

But an unimaginable tragedy happened at that house around 11:15 Tuesday morning.

Ashley was told by firefighters that Noah was asleep in a second-floor bedroom when an 80-foot-tall tree suddenly came crashing down in windy conditions, went into the house, and killed Noah.

"Who knew that would be the end of it?" Ashley told News 5 during an interview via Zoom. "Who knew that he'd be coming home in a casket?"

There were three other people living in the downstairs unit of the house. They were not home at the time the tree fell. With the house now condemned by the city of Barberton, they have to find a new place to live.

Tanner Soltis, his girlfriend and his brother were those residents. Soltis said they are currently staying with a friend. He's still stunned by what happened while he was at work.

"It's pretty devastating. Honestly, my brain really couldn't process it too early yesterday. It seems surreal," Soltis said.

By Wednesday, the reality of the situation had settled in as Soltis began moving his belongings out of the house.

"The house is the house. You can get another house or possessions, but someone lost their life because of this. It's just terrible," Soltis added.

The incident marked the third tragedy to hit Barberton in just two days.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, 25-year-old Nathan Flight, of Canton, was murdered near the intersection of E. Paige Avenue and 3rd Street NE.

Police said he was shot multiple times after trying to help a friend who had been in a domestic dispute with her husband. Justice Oney was arrested and charged with murder.

RELATED: 'It's senseless': 25-year-old-man killed while helping friend in Barberton domestic dispute

Around 9:50 a.m. the same day, firefighters responded to an apartment fire on 2nd Street NW. Firefighters said 43-year-old Amanda Crow-Sonntag was found dead in a closet. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

"Three events in two days is something that's pretty unheard of here in Barberton. Tragic events— that does take a toll on you emotionally and mentally," said Barberton Mayor William Judge.

The mayor said there have been early conversations with churches and non-profit groups regarding possibly planning a prayer vigil to honor the victims and to help the community cope with the trio of tragedies.

"The message to the community is to stay strong. These are tragic events that don't define our community," Judge said.

The mayor also posted a message on the city's Facebook page. It reads, in part, "This week, our community has experienced a series of tragic incidents that have touched us all deeply. On behalf of the city of Barberton, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives. These events have profoundly affected us, and we share in the sadness and grief that surround our community."

As for Ashley, she's focused on bringing Noah back home to Kentucky and relying on her faith following the tragedy.

"My faith is guiding me through this because it's not for me to answer. I mean, God's the only one that has the answer for what happened and why it happened and how," she said.

Noah's family created a GoFundMe to help bring him back home. CLICK HERE for more information.