BCI called in after officer-involved shooting in Euclid late Sunday

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred late Sunday night in Euclid.

The incident took place at a home on East 219th Street just before 10:30 p.m. According to BCI, the agency was requested by the Euclid Police Department to conduct the investigation.

No officers were injured during the incident. It is unclear how the incident started, and how many shots were fired.

Authorities have not released additional details, and the investigation remains ongoing.