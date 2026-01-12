Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

BCI called in after officer-involved shooting in Euclid late Sunday

Officer-involved shooting in Euclid
News 5 Photojournalist, Mike Vielhaber
Officer-involved shooting in Euclid
Officer-involved shooting in Euclid
Officer-involved shooting in Euclid
Posted
and last updated

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred late Sunday night in Euclid.

The incident took place at a home on East 219th Street just before 10:30 p.m. According to BCI, the agency was requested by the Euclid Police Department to conduct the investigation.

No officers were injured during the incident. It is unclear how the incident started, and how many shots were fired.

Authorities have not released additional details, and the investigation remains ongoing.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.