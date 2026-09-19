BCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Warrensville Heights

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Warrensville Heights that happened Saturday afternoon.
No officers were injured in the shooting.
The Warrensville Heights Police Department requested BCI's involvement in the investigation.
BCI's Crime Scene and Force Investigations units are responding.
This is a developing story check back for updates.
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