Beach hazard issued for Saturday from National Weather Service

Posted at 9:11 PM, Jul 08, 2022
CLEVELAND — A beach hazard has been issued for Saturday for Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, and Ashtabula counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning begins at 1 a.m. Saturday morning through Saturday night.

The wind and wave action will cause currents in the water near the lakeshore, stating those who enjoy swimming to not enter the water.

This includes sand bars and any structure extending out into the lake.

