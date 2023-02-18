Beachwood Athletics forfeits girl's high school basketball playoff game due to proximity to East Palestine

The Beachwood Athletic Department decided to forfeit the girl's basketball playoff game against Crestview High School due to the "health and safety concerns" given the proximity to the train derailment in East Palestine, the school confirmed with News 5 on Saturday.

In a statement released by Athletic Director Ryan Peters, the decision was made in the school's "best interest."

"Crestview High School is located approximately 7 miles from East Palestine," he said. "As a result of the train derailment and reports of toxic/hazardous chemicals and environmental concerns, we felt it was in our best interest to either move the game to a neutral site or forfeit the game."

Earlier this week, Beachwood contacted the Northeast District Athletic Board with their concerns about the game location in an attempt to move it to a neutral site.

As a result, the decision was made by OHSAA that the game would remain at Crestview High School. On Friday, Peters attempted to try and change the site once more but was denied the request.

"Our community extends our sympathies and well wishes to all of the families having to deal with this very difficult situation," he said. "We wish the Crestview Girls Basketball team and coaches all the best in the playoffs."

According to the OHSAA Division III Northeast 1 bracket, the no-contest decision moves No. 4 Crestview to the next round in the playoffs and is slated to play against No. 6 Mentor Lake Catholic. The higher seed hosts, keeping the playoff game in Columbiana County.

RELATED:



View more continuing coverage of the East Palestine train derailment here.

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.