Bedford Heights Police: K-9 Bosco being placed with new handler

We told you about the Bedford Heights officer transferring to another department and wanting to take his K-9 partner with him. Instead, he had to surrender the animal. Now the police chief is weighing in.

Officer Ryan Kaetzel told News 5 the city refused to let him take his K-9, Bosco, citing the amount of tax dollars it had already invested in the animal's training and care.

The police chief released a statement saying he was stunned when that officer filed a lawsuit demanding additional compensation for taking care of Bosco for the past five years.

The chief said the expenses of the K-9 are covered mainly by taxpayers, including food, medical expenses, and equipment, like collars and leashes.

He said the officer's only responsibility was ensuring Bosco was fed and let outside to relieve himself.

A K-9 trainer offered the city a new, trained K-9. However, the chief said he's placing Bosco with a new handler.

You can read the chief's full statement below:

