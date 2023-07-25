Future of police K9 causes controversy in Bedford Heights

The future of a police K9 in Bedford Heights is causing controversy Tuesday morning.

Officer Ryan Kaetzel reluctantly gave up his partner Bosco to Bedford Heights Police.

Kaetzel is transferring to another police department and he originally told his police chief that he'd like to keep Bosco as his personal dog. He said the dog has become family.

But Bedford Heights Police said they want to keep Bosco in the department and assign him to a new canine officer.

"I wanted to spend his senior years with me. What he deserves. Some of these guys have apartments and these guys have kids. I don't want to. I live on two acres. He loves running around. I don't want him to be in an apartment," Kaetzel said.

Bedford Heights Police said Bosco is still a valuable member of the department and was trained and maintained by taxpayer dollars.

