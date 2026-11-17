BROOK PARK, Ohio — Taurean Spratt maneuvers an off-road vehicle across the dirt, pointing out piles of rebar and a concrete yard in the distance.

It’s a Tuesday afternoon in November. Despite the sun, there’s a chill in the air. Wind sweeps across the barren landscape where a Ford Motor Co. engine plant once stood.

Dump trucks rumble by with heavy loads of clay and soil. Excavators claw the earth, carving out an 80-foot-deep hole where the future Huntington Bank Field will sit.

“We only have 19 feet more to go to get to the bottom,” said Spratt, the vice president and general manager for Turner Construction Company in Cleveland.

The construction team, led by Turner and AECOM Hunt, started mass excavation in March. Now there are roughly 160 workers onsite six days a week, moving earth, manning cranes and pouring concrete. Spratt expects to hit the bottom of the hole in mid-December.

Structural steel for the stadium should start rising in the spring, he said.

“This has been a dream of mine to work on a job like this,” said Spratt, a Northeast Ohio native and longtime Cleveland Browns fan.

Team owner Haslam Sports Group is driving forward despite lingering uncertainty about funding for the $2.6 billion stadium. A $600 million state grant is on hold, snarled up in litigation. And the Browns haven’t finalized a development agreement with Brook Park.

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But the team still aims to move in 2029, once Haslam Sports Group’s lease with the city of Cleveland ends at the lakefront stadium downtown. That means construction crews are racing the clock, with plans to work through winter weather and gradually add more shifts.

“We’ve already moved over a million cubic yards of dirt,” Spratt said.

That dirt is getting reused across the 178-acre site, where Haslam Sports Group and developer Lincoln Property Company envision apartments, hotels, retail and offices.

The most recent plans submitted to Brook Park also show 10,250 to 10,500 parking spaces. On-site parking eventually could drop to 8,000 spaces as the surrounding entertainment district fills out.

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Spratt compared the stadium’s footprint to an upside-down wedding cake. The hole is widest at the top and gradually narrows. Sinking the stadium was necessary because the site is so close to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, which is located to the west on the other side of State Route 237.

“We’ve encountered some normal things. You know, some unforeseen foundations,” Spratt said of the excavation process. “But luckily, no dinosaurs or nothing like that!”

Once the hole is complete, workers will start filling it with ramps, walls and seating areas. Then the stadium’s shell will gradually take shape.

Eventually, the team will use jacks to lift sections of the translucent roof into place.

“Then we’ll start all the interior trades,” Spratt said. “And that’s when we’ll have over 2,000 workers that will be on site each and every day.”

Labor accounts for approximately half of the project budget, or $1.3 billion. Spratt said the team expects 75% of that work to be performed by Northeast Ohio residents.

“This is the largest project I’ve worked on,” he said, looking out over the site.

From the ground, it’s possible to see where an expansive plaza will spill fans into the stadium. There’s a curving chasm that will become the permanent loading dock, leading to the field.

But the rest of the future is still coming into focus.

“It’s hard when it’s just a hole,” Spratt said with a laugh. “We’re just digging a big hole right now.”

Michelle Jarboe is the business growth and development reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @MJarboe or email her at Michelle.Jarboe@wews.com.