Benjamin Rose conference aims to support overwhelmed family caregivers

CLEVELAND — Caring for aging or sick relatives takes a heavy toll on families, but an upcoming event aims to help local caregivers navigate the challenges.

The Benjamin Rose Institute will host its annual Caregiving Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Benjamin Rose Conference Center, 11890 Fairhill Road in Cleveland.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley will lead a discussion with local caregivers about their firsthand experiences.

The event will also focus on policies like paid family leave that could provide relief. There will also be vendors offering supportive services for caregivers.

"I want them to understand that they are seen, they are heard, they are valued," said Lisa Weitzman, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Benjamin Rose.

"We want them to walk away with there's a sense of community of people supporting you and all you are doing," Weitzman said.

Tickets for the Caregiving Conference cost $60. Registration ends Monday, Dec. 1.