Bentley is the Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

CLEVELAND — In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Bentley:

Let me introduce you to Bentley, the most handsome 12-year-old Basset Hound! Bentley is a bigger boy weighing in at 65 lbs, but I’m certain most of that has to come from those big gorgeous ears, right!? Bentley came to the APL when his owner was moving and could not take him with them. He has lived with cats and dogs, big and small, and done well. He’s also been around kids and has been very respectful of them. He’s a very mellow and lazy boy who loves walks and people more than anything. If you would like to give this big handsome lug his perfect retirement home, come to the APL to meet him!

Cleveland APL

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

Find out more about Bentley and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

