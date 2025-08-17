Boat crashes into break wall, leaving 2 in critical condition

Two people are in critical condition after a boat crashed into a break wall Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes.

Around 7:20 a.m., the Coast Guard responded to Cleveland Harbor’s west side break wall after a vessel crashed into it, USCG said.

Upon arrival, they located the two critically injured people along with the boat that was wrecked on the break wall, USCG said.

EMS transported the two people who were in critical condition to a nearby hospital, USCG said.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.