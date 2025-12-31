Bobcat population in Ohio rising; 1 study says limited harvest of species would not have negative impact

Bobcats have returned to numerous areas throughout Ohio, with more than 500 confirmed sightings annually since 2019, according to the Ohio Department of Wildlife.

While habitat suitability for bobcats is mainly in the southern and southeastern areas of Ohio, the department said populations are thriving and expanding across the state.

Researchers at Ohio University recently concluded a multi-year project to learn more about the bobcat population in Ohio, the department said.

The study indicated that limited harvest regulations could be implemented in Ohio without negatively impacting the bobcat population, the department said.

If a hunting season for bobcats is established, it is recommended that conservative harvest limits be used, that biological information be collected from bobcats and that additional monitoring continue.