Body found in abandoned house in Cleveland; police say 'violence' suspected in death

The decomposing body of a woman was found in an abandoned home Monday morning, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Police said they received an anonymous call from someone who found the skeletal remains in a home in the 4100 block of East 112th Street.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the manner and cause of death, but police said the woman appears to have died from "suspected violence."

The woman's identity is currently unknown.

